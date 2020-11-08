Socios will launch the fan token of a major Ukrainian e-sport organisation

Navi, Ukrainian e-sport organisation, plans to expand fan involvement with a blockchain-based token

Natus Vincere, an Ukrainian e-sport organisation, has announced plans to launch a token fan on the blockchain Socios platform.

According to a statement on 4 November, the token will allow a number of new opportunities for fan engagement, including voting rights in polls and the possibility to receive unique rewards linked to the organisation.

The maximum offer of fan tokens will be set at 5 million coins, with a limited amount of tokens available at a predetermined price of $1. An initial flash sale is foreseen for the next months, Socios explained. Following this sale, the price of the Bitcoin Legacy Natus Vincere token will be determined by demand.

More widely known under its shortened name Navi, Natus Vincere entered the e-sport field in 2009, and has since evolved into a strong organisation with teams active in various video games. Navi specialises in popular titles such as CS:GO, Dota 2, PUBG, Apex Legends, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and Rainbow Six. „Natus Vincere“ means „born to win“ in Latin.

Navi will be the third e-sport organisation to join the Socios platform, following the European OG and the Spanish Team Heretics. In addition, Socios has listed the token fans of major sports clubs such as FC Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

In August 2020, Socios CEO Alexandre Dreyfus announced that the company is preparing to launch a Visa debit card for token fans.