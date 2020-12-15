„Crypto’s Biggest Brain“: The Giving Block and Cointelegraph hold first trivia tournament

We are partnering with The Giving Block to raise funds for a good cause.

Do you want to put your crypto knowledge to the test while supporting charities in the process?

The Giving Block and Cointelegraph are hosting the first ever Crypto’s Biggest Brain Trivia tournament on Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. ET . The tournament will bring together key players from the cryptocurrency ecosystem and raise awareness of crypto-friendly nonprofits while collecting donations.

The tournament is also sponsored by some crypto giants. These include Gemini and Ledger, who take part in the event along with other greats. Together with The Giving Block and Cointelegraph, they want to provide information on how you can contribute to crypto-friendly charities.

The participants in the trivia game will compete against each other in a friendly competition on the subject of crypto and have the chance to win the soon coveted trophy „Crypto’s Biggest Brain“ and an exclusive interview with Cointelegraph.

When you donate $ 100 or more to participating charities, you will receive a Ledger Nano S

You can play alongside David Gokhshtein, Yan Liberman, Jason Lau, Crypto Finally, Bri Fit Dance, Pete Rizzo, Josh Frank, Alex Mashinsky, Jeremy Gardner, Ray Youssef and many others in the tournament. You have to hurry, however, as participation in the game is limited to the first 5,000 registrations. You can register for free at the following link .